Alexandar Georgiev News: Out with upper-body issue

Georgiev will miss out against the Oilers on Thursday due to an upper-body injury, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Since Georgiev will be on the shelf, the team will deploy Georgi Romanov in the pipes Thursday while recently recalled Gabriel Carriere will serve as the No. 2 option. In his 27 outings with San Jose this year, the 29-year-old Georgiev is 7-17-2 with a 3.80 GAA and .876 save percentage. The backstop will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and may have to find a new place to play following his underwhelming stint with the club.