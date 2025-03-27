Alexandar Georgiev News: Squanders lead, wins in shootout

Georgiev stopped 30 of 35 shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Georgiev blew a two-goal lead in the final minute of regulation, but he held his ground in overtime. The Sharks then lifted him up with a pair of shootout tallies to take the win, giving Georgiev his third win in four outings. The 29-year-old is just 15-23-1 on the year while adding a 3.60 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 43 appearances. The Sharks have a back-to-back over the weekend, with a home game against the Rangers on Saturday followed by a visit to Los Angeles on Sunday. Expect Georgiev and Georgi Romanov to split those starts.