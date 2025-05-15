Alexander Nikishin News: NHL debut in series-clinching win

Nikishin made his NHL debut in a 3-1 win over Washington in Game 5 on Thursday.

Nikishin had two shots on goal in 10:33 of ice time. He replaced and injured Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed) on the Canes third pair with Shayne Gostisbehere. Nikishin had been practicing with the Canes since agreeing to a two-year contract on April 11. It will take some time for him to get comfortable on NHL ice, but so far, so good. Nikishin had 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 61 KHL games with SKA St. Petersburg this season. He finished his KHL career as SKA's all-time leader in scoring by a defender with 177 points, including 54 goals, in 288 games. Nikishin was also named KHL Defenseman of the Month seven times in three seasons with SKA.