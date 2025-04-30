Fantasy Hockey
Alexandre Carrier headshot

Alexandre Carrier News: On track to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Carrier (undisclosed) took warmups in his usual top-pairing spot, indicating he's expected to play in Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Capitals, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Carrier was hurt in Sunday's Game 4, but it appears the two days off between games gave him enough time to be ready. He didn't practice Tuesday, but he was labeled a game-time decision Wednesday and looked fine in warmups. Carrier has a goal and an assist over the first four postseason contests.

Alexandre Carrier
Montreal Canadiens
