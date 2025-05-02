Alexei Toropchenko News: One of each in Friday's win

Toropchenko scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added 10 PIM, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.

Toropchenko has earned four points over six playoff outings. This was his first multi-point effort since March 22 versus the Blackhawks. Toropchenko remains a constant presence on the Blues' fourth line, and he's added plenty of physicality with 22 hits to go with eight shots on net and a plus-6 rating this postseason.