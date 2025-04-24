Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Alexei Toropchenko headshot

Alexei Toropchenko News: Puts away goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Toropchenko scored a goal and added five hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Toropchenko's tally midway through the third period chased Connor Hellebuyck from the contest. This was Toropchenko's first goal since March 22. Over the 13 games in between goals, the winger had just one assist with a minus-5 rating and 50 hits. He's a fourth-line fixture for the Blues, and given his 18-point regular season over 80 appearances, he shouldn't be counted on for an uptick in offense during the postseason.

Alexei Toropchenko
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now