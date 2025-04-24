Alexei Toropchenko News: Puts away goal in win

Toropchenko scored a goal and added five hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Toropchenko's tally midway through the third period chased Connor Hellebuyck from the contest. This was Toropchenko's first goal since March 22. Over the 13 games in between goals, the winger had just one assist with a minus-5 rating and 50 hits. He's a fourth-line fixture for the Blues, and given his 18-point regular season over 80 appearances, he shouldn't be counted on for an uptick in offense during the postseason.