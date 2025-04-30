Alexei Toropchenko News: Registers helper

Toropchenko notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 5.

Toropchenko is up to a goal and an assist over five playoff contests. The fourth-line winger has added six shots on net, 20 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. The Blues haven't done much lineup shuffling in the first round, so Toropchenko's place in the lineup looks safe heading into Friday's must-win Game 6.