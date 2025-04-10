Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexis Lafreniere headshot

Alexis Lafreniere News: First points in six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Lafreniere scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 9-2 win over the Islanders.

The points were his first in six games. Lafreniere has run hot and cold this season, and that's resulted in a step back from last year's career-best 57 points. He has just 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) in 79 games. Is there a chance he can take that big step forward next season? You bet. And that will make the talented forward available for pennies on the dollar next season. Right now, though, Lafreniere is a risk.

Alexis Lafreniere
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now