Alexis Lafreniere News: First points in six games

Lafreniere scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 9-2 win over the Islanders.

The points were his first in six games. Lafreniere has run hot and cold this season, and that's resulted in a step back from last year's career-best 57 points. He has just 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) in 79 games. Is there a chance he can take that big step forward next season? You bet. And that will make the talented forward available for pennies on the dollar next season. Right now, though, Lafreniere is a risk.