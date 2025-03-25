Alexis Lafreniere News: Grabs helper Tuesday

Lafreniere logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Lafreniere has a goal and four assists over his last six games. The winger is still struggling for consistency a bit, but March has gone much better than his two-point effort over nine contests in February. For the season, he's at 41 points, 140 shots on net, 108 hits and a minus-13 rating through 72 appearances.