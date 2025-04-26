Fantasy Hockey
Aliaksei Protas Injury: Cleared for contact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 12:22pm

Protas (foot) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and could be ready to play in Game 4 against Montreal on Sunday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

After being cut by a skate, Protas has been absent for the Capitals' last nine games, including the first three contests of Washington's first-round playoff series versus the Canadiens. The 24-year-old forward would provide an offensive boost if he receives the green light to return to the lineup. Protas broke out in 2024-25 with 30 goals and 66 points in 76 regular-season appearances.

Aliaksei Protas
Washington Capitals
