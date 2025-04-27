Aliaksei Protas Injury: Game-time call

Aliaksei Protas (foot) will be a game-time decision for Game 4 against Montreal on Sunday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Protas could return from a nine-game absence after being cleared for contact during Saturday's practice. He didn't skate with Washington's extras Sunday, which is another encouraging sign, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports. The 24-year-old Protas amassed 30 goals, 66 points and 142 shots on net across 76 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.