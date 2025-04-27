Aliaksei Protas Injury: Not available for Game 4

Protas (foot) will not suit up for Game 4 against Montreal on Sunday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Protas will miss a 10th consecutive game Sunday, as he hasn't been in the lineup since April 4 versus Chicago. He'll have a few days to try to work his way back to full health before Game 5 on Wednesday. However, considering the relatively long layoff, Protas may be eased into action once he's cleared to play.