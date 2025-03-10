Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov Injury: Absent from practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Svechnikov (undisclosed) is being evaluated after suffering an injury in Sunday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Svechnikov didn't participate in Monday's practice. He hasn't earned a point in five straight games but logged only 12:41 of ice time in Sunday's win. The 24-year-old forward has 18 goals, 43 points, 131 hits and 167 shots on net through 63 appearances this season. Due to Svechnikov's absence, Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake skated alongside Sebastian Aho in Monday's practice.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now