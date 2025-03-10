Andrei Svechnikov Injury: Absent from practice

Svechnikov (undisclosed) is being evaluated after suffering an injury in Sunday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Svechnikov didn't participate in Monday's practice. He hasn't earned a point in five straight games but logged only 12:41 of ice time in Sunday's win. The 24-year-old forward has 18 goals, 43 points, 131 hits and 167 shots on net through 63 appearances this season. Due to Svechnikov's absence, Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake skated alongside Sebastian Aho in Monday's practice.