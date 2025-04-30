Andrei Svechnikov News: Scores again in Game 5

Svechnikov scored a goal on nine shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Devils in Game 5.

Svechnikov's tally was the third in a span of 3:54 early in the second period as the Hurricanes wiped out the Devils' initial 3-0 lead. It's been a positive start to the playoffs for Svechnikov, who has five goals, one assist, 22 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-3 rating over five postseason contests. The Hurricanes were the first team to secure advancement to the second round, so they'll have a bit of a break before facing the winner of the Capitals-Canadiens series.