Andrei Svechnikov News: Secures hat trick in Game 4 win

Svechnikov scored three goals on a game-high six shots, doled out five hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils in Game 4.

Even though Carolina lost Frederik Andersen to an undisclosed injury in the second period, Svechnikov's contributions helped the Canes move closer to a first-round series win. The 25-year-old Svechnikov scored twice at even strength and once on the power play, with his final marker being an empty-netter. The Russian winger is the only player in franchise history to record a playoff hat-trick, having now accomplished that feat twice in his career, according to the Hurricanes. Svechnikov has only been held off the scoresheet once in this series, having generated four goals and one assist across four games.