Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Concedes five in loss

Vasilevskiy gave up five goals on 30 shots in a Game 5 defeat to Florida on Wednesday.

Vasilevskiy was subpar by his standards in the postseason, registering a 1-4 record, 3.27 GAA and .872 save percentage in five games versus the Panthers. Nominated for the Vezina Trophy, the 30-year-old netminder was fantastic again in the regular season, going 38-20-5 with six shutouts and a 2.18 GAA in his 63 outings. Vasilevskiy will look to continue his run of eight straight 30-win seasons as he heads into the 2025-26 campaign.