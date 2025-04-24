Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Sharp in bounce back game

Vasilevskiy made 21 saves in a 2-0 loss to the Panthers on Thursday. He allowed one goal.

He and Sergei Bobrovsky exchanged saves most of the night in a tight goalie duel. Nate Schmidt beat him in the first period on a one-timer from above the right circle. Vasilevskiy quite effectively bounced back after playing sieve Tuesday night (six goals on 16 shots) in Game 1.