Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Sharp in bounce back game
Vasilevskiy made 21 saves in a 2-0 loss to the Panthers on Thursday. He allowed one goal.
He and Sergei Bobrovsky exchanged saves most of the night in a tight goalie duel. Nate Schmidt beat him in the first period on a one-timer from above the right circle. Vasilevskiy quite effectively bounced back after playing sieve Tuesday night (six goals on 16 shots) in Game 1.
