Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting in Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Vasilevskiy will patrol the road crease in Florida on Saturday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy struggled in Game 1, allowing six goals on only 17 shots, but he rebounded nicely in Game 2 despite the loss, giving up one goal on 21 shots. Vasilevskiy was outstanding in the regular season, going 38-20-5 with six shutouts, a 2.18 GAA and a .921 save percentage. The Panthers are up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series and are back home where they finished 17th in the NHL with 126 goals.

