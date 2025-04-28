Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Tending twine in Sunrise

Vasilevskiy will be between the road pipes in Game 4 against the Panthers on Monday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

As if there was any doubt, Vasilevskiy will be tasked with attempting to send the series back to Tampa Bay tied at 2-2. The Russian netminder's workload has increased in each game of this series, and after conceding six goals on 17 shots in Game 1, Vasilevskiy has turned aside 54 of 56 shots (.964 save percentage) over the last two matchups. The Lightning will receive a boost Monday in the form of Brandon Hagel, who was suspended for Saturday's Game 3 win.