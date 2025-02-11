Andrew Cristall News: Racking up points in WHL

Cristall is leading the WHL in scoring with 35 goals and 60 assists over 40 games between Kelowna and Spokane in 2024-25.

Cristall was traded from the Rockets to the Chiefs on Jan. 8. Since then, the British Columbia native has registered nine goals and 35 points in just 12 games with his new club. That includes three performances of at least five points and eight multi-point efforts altogether. Cristall could prove to be a steal for the Capitals -- the 20-year-old was selected in the second round, 40th overall, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The left-shot winger, along with Ryan Leonard and Ivan Miroshnichenko, should help balance out Washington's veteran-laden forward group in the coming seasons.