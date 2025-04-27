Andrew Mangiapane News: Slings helper in win

Mangiapane notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Mangiapane buried his chance at 16:23 of the third period, and that goal stood as the game-winner. The winger has earned a goal, an assist, nine shots on net, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over four playoff outings. Mangiapane is capable of doing some depth scoring, but his chances remain somewhat limited in a third-line role.