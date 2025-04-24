Anthony Cirelli Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Cirelli (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's Game 2 matchup with the Panthers after head coach Jon Cooper told reporters, "We'll see if he can take warmups and, if he is cleared to play, he'll play," per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Cirelli had been working with the second line and No. 2 power-play unit prior to getting hurt in Game 1 on Tuesday, so look for him to resume those roles if given the all-clear. If not, Nick Paul is poised to take the top-six spot at even strength, playing alongside Jake Guentzel.