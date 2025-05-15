Anthony Stolarz Injury: Doubtful Friday

Stolarz (upper body) is unlikely to travel to Florida for Game 6 on Friday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Craig Berube said Thursday that he doubts Stolarz will make the trip. That would put Joseph Woll in line to start his fourth straight game for the Leafs, who trail the Panthers 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Stolarz has been skating but is unlikely to return to action unless Toronto manages to play in the Eastern Conference Finals.