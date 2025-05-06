Anthony Stolarz Injury: Status up in the air for Game 2

Head coach Craig Berube hasn't ruled out Stolarz (upper body) from starting in Game 2 against the Panthers on Wednesday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

When asked about the possibility of Stolarz starting in Game 2, Berube stated in his media availability Tuesday "Yeah I don't know that yet. I'll probably find out today." It's a positive turn of events for Stolarz, who was admitted to the hospital Monday but discharged Tuesday morning. If the 31-year-old is unable to suit up Wednesday, Joseph Woll will serve as Toronto's No. 1 netminder, with Matt Murray and Dennis Hildeby also in reserve as insurance options.