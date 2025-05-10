Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Stolarz Injury: Still not skating

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Per Luke Fox of Sportsnet, Stolarz (upper body) is "progressing" but has yet to return to the ice, according to coach Craig Berube on Saturday.

Stolarz was injured in Game 1 and missed Games 2 and 3. It appears that he is doubtful for Game 4 on Sunday in Florida, but he has not been ruled out of Game 5 in Toronto on Wednesday. Stolarz is 4-2 with a 2.19 GAA and a .901 save percentage across seven playoff appearances in 2025.

