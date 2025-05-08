Anthony Stolarz Injury: Unlikely to travel for Game 3

Stolarz (upper body) is not expected to travel for Game 3 against the Panthers on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Head coach Craig Berube didn't rule out the possibility of Stolarz making the trip down to Florida for Game 4. Still, the absence of the 31-year-old netminder means that Joseph Woll figures to get the starting nod for Game 3, though that hasn't been officially confirmed yet.