Anthony Stolarz News: Difference maker in Game 2 win

Stolarz made 26 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators on Tuesday.

Stolarz made some 10-bell saves Tuesday, especially in the second period when the Leafs really didn't play well. And he would have had the win in regulation had the Leafs not coughed the puck up right onto a Senators stick that resulted in a goal with 5:13 left in the third. Stolarz signed in Toronto in the offseason because he had an opportunity to start and potentially win a Cup. Right now, he's looking good on both counts.