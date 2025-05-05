Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Exits Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 7:32pm

Stolarz is being evaluated for an upper-body injury and will not to return to Monday's Game 1 against the Panthers.

Stolarz was replaced by Joseph Woll in the second period after Sam Bennett made contact with Stolarz while driving to the net. Stolarz was able to stay in the game for a short period of time after that collision but was replaced by Woll at 9:46 of the middle frame. Dennis Hildeby joined Toronto's bench to back up Woll due to Stolarz's departure. Stolarz should be considered day-to-day ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday.

