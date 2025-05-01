Anthony Stolarz News: In goal versus Sens
Stolarz will get the starting nod on the road for Game 6 against Ottawa on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Stolarz has been solid in the postseason, going 3-2 with a 2.25 GAA and .899 save percentage in his five clashes with the Senators. Even in the defeats, the 31-year-old Stolarz has been solid, something he'll need to continue to be if the Leafs are going to close out the series Thursday.
