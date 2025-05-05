Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: In net to start second round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 5:00pm

Stolarz will defend the home blue paint Monday against the Panthers in Game 1, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

After winning the Stanley Cup with the Panthers last year, Stolarz will be tasked with eliminating his former club in this second-round Atlantic Division matchup. The 31-year-old helped Toronto eliminate Ottawa in six games in the first round, recording a 2.21 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Stolarz is 1-2-0 with a 3.06 GAA and an .886 save percentage over three career regular-season appearances versus Florida.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
