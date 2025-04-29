Anthony Stolarz News: Played well in loss

Stolarz made 15 saves Tuesday in a 4-0 loss to Ottawa in Game 5. He allowed two goals.

The loss wasn't on Stolarz -- he played well, and he pretty much kept the score 1-0 for most of the game while waiting for his teammates to score. All while Linus Ullmark dazzled at the other end of the ice. Stolarz can't win the games by himself. Still, the Maple Leafs lead the best-of-7 series 3-2, and Game 6 will be in the Sens barn on Thursday.