Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Protecting net Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Stolarz will guard the road goal versus the Lightning on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Stolarz has won his last five starts, posting a 1.60 GAA and a .944 save percentage in that span. He'll have a tough matchup on his plate Wednesday, as the Lightning are 4-1-1 with 25 goals scored over their last six games. Both teams will be playing playoff-level hockey in this contest, as the top of the Atlantic Division is on the line.

