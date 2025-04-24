Anthony Stolarz News: Starting in Game 3

Stolarz will defend the road crease in Game 3 against Ottawa on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Stolarz has been effective to begin the postseason, picking up back-to-back wins while posting a 1.95 GAA and .934 save percentage over the first two games of the first-round series. He's in the midst of a 10-game winning streak dating back to the regular season, a span that includes three shutout wins. Across that 10-game span, he's posted a 1.48 GAA and .947 save percentage.