Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Tending twine in Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Stolarz will draw the road start Saturday against the Avalanche, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Stolarz allowed two goals on 18 shots in relief of Joseph Woll in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Vegas. The 31-year-old Stolarz is sporting a 13-5-3 record, .925 save percentage and 2.21 GAA over 23 appearances this season. Colorado sits sixth in the NHL with 3.30 goals per game in 2024-25. Stolarz will be presented with a tough task Saturday -- the Avalanche have won four straight games and bolstered their center depth with the additions of Brock Nelson and Charlie Coyle prior to Friday's trade deadline.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
