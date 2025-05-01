Anthony Stolarz News: Win clinches series over Sens

Stolarz made 20 saves in a 4-2 win over Ottawa on Thursday in Game 6. The Leafs advance to play the Panthers in Round 2.

Stolarz was beaten on a Brady Tkachuk tip in the second period and an odd David Perron shot from behind the net that banked in off the back of his helmet at the left post when he was out of position at 12:40 of the third period. Stolarz will benefit from the extra rest that comes from a Game 6 win, as he is likely to start against Florida in Round 2. He is 4-2-0 with a 2.21 GAA and .901 save percentage so far this postseason.