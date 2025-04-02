Anthony Stolarz News: Wins fourth straight start

Stolarz stopped 29 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Stolarz won his fourth start in a row, a span in which he's given up just eight goals on 116 shots. The 31-year-old gave up the first and last goals in this contest, but the Maple Leafs did enough in between the get the win and secure their playoff berth. Stolarz has played in a career-high 30 games this season, and he set a personal best with his 17th win. He's at 17-8-3 with a 2.34 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Stolarz and Joseph Woll have shared the goaltending duties lately, and if that pattern holds, Woll would play Saturday versus the Blue Jackets while Stolarz would get to face his former team again in a rematch with the Panthers on Tuesday.