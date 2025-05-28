Anton Lundell News: Buries goal in win

Lundell scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Lundell picked up his first goal of the series to put the Panthers ahead 3-2 in the second period. The 23-year-old wasn't asked to fill in above the third line during the Eastern Conference Finals, instead playing a defensive style to keep the Panthers steady. He has earned five goals, seven assists, 34 shots on net, 21 hits, 17 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-12 rating over 17 playoff outings.