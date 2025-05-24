Fantasy Hockey
Anton Lundell headshot

Anton Lundell News: Puts up helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Lundell registered an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Lundell's offense has been limited in the Eastern Conference Finals -- he has just the one assist with four shots on net over the last three games. However, he's played his shutdown role very well, keeping the Hurricanes' offense in check as part of the Panthers' larger domination in the round. Lundell is up to 11 points, 29 shots on net, 19 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 15 playoff contests.

Anton Lundell
Florida Panthers
