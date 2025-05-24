Anton Lundell News: Puts up helper

Lundell registered an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Lundell's offense has been limited in the Eastern Conference Finals -- he has just the one assist with four shots on net over the last three games. However, he's played his shutdown role very well, keeping the Hurricanes' offense in check as part of the Panthers' larger domination in the round. Lundell is up to 11 points, 29 shots on net, 19 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 15 playoff contests.