Anton Silayev News: Continuing to produce in KHL

Silayev hasn't found the back of the net in 50 games with KHL club Nizhny Novgorod this year but has managed 10 helpers.

Silayev set the U19 KHL scoring record with the club last year and could top that point total this year as well. Selected by the Devils with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old blueliner might be given another year or two in the KHL to further develop his scoring touch -- though he's already playing against top professionals in Russia.