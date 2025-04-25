Anze Kopitar News: Provides two helpers in loss
Kopitar notched two assists, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.
Kopitar is up to one goal and six assists over three playoff outings. While his offense has been strong -- three of his seven points have come on the power -- the center is also sporting a minus-4 rating in the postseason. This was also his first time in five games logging multiple shots on net. The 37-year-old center should be fine as a playmaker on the first line and on the power play, but he may struggle to score goals if he can't increase his shot volume.
