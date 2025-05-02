Anze Kopitar News: Scores in season-ending loss

Kopitar scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Kopitar tallied with 55 seconds left in the third period to bring the Kings within one, but the Oilers held them at bay. Kopitar was not the problem this postseason, putting up two goals, seven assists, eight shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over six outings. The 37-year-old center is entering the final year of his contract in 2025-26. While his surface numbers were excellent in 2024-25 with 21 goals and 67 points over 81 regular-season outings, a significant decline in shot volume (98) and a career-high shooting percentage (21.4) raise red flags for regression on offense even if he remains an elite defensive center.