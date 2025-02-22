Fantasy Hockey
Arber Xhekaj headshot

Arber Xhekaj News: Ends lengthy drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Xhekaj notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Xhekaj got on the scoresheet for the first time since Dec. 20 with his helper on a Cole Caufield tally in the first period. The 24-year-old Xhekaj has been a regular presence in the Canadiens' lineup this season, adding some grit in a bottom-four role. He's at six points, 58 shots on net, 143 hits, 51 blocked shots, 83 PIM and a minus-7 rating. His playing style works in fantasy formats that reward physicality, but his ice time could drop once Kaiden Guhle (quadriceps) is able to return to the lineup.

Arber Xhekaj
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
