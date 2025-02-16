Aron Kiviharju News: Stock rising

Kiviharju has four goals and 14 points through 43 games with HIFK in the Finnish Liiga this season.

Kiviharju saw his stock fall significantly ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft, eventually falling to the fourth round, after missing much of the 2023-24 campaign with a knee injury. However, the Danish-born blueliner has shown why he was once considered a top prospect -- Kiviharju's held his own in the top-flight Finnish league after recording three assists in seven games with Finland in the World Juniors.