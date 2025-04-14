Arseni Sergeyev News: Inks entry-level deal
Sergeyev signed a two-year, entry-level contact with Calgary on Monday, per PuckPedia.
Sergeyev's first professional deal begins next year, meaning he could finish the 2024-25 campaign on an amateur tryout with AHL Calgary. The 22-year-old netminder posted a 19-9-4 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 33 appearances with Penn State University this campaign. The Flames selected Sergeyev in the seventh round, 205th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
