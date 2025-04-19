Artem Zub News: Set for postseason debut

Zub (rest) will play in Game 1 against Toronto on Sunday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Zub skated on the top pairing during Saturday's practice after missing the final game of the regular season for rest. He will see his first NHL action in the playoffs after recording two goals, 13 points, 57 shots on net, 118 blocked shots and 58 hits in 56 outings during the 2024-25 regular season.