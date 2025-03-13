Arthur Kaliyev Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Kaliyev (upper body) will not play Thursday in Minnesota and has returned home to New York, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Kaliyev got back into the lineup Tuesday after being a healthy scratch for seven consecutive games, but saw only 7:49 of action after averaging over 11:30 of ice time in his previous 13 games. He has three goals and one assists in 14 games in 2024-25. Brett Berard or Juuso Parssinen will enter the lineup in place of Kaliyev.