Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Auston Matthews headshot

Auston Matthews News: Franchise record-setting goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Matthews scored a goal Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Matthews' goal extended his point streak to five games (one goal, seven assists). The goal was his 21st of the season, but more impressively, it was his 389th NHL goal (603 games). That moves him into a tie with Leafs' great, Darryl Sittler (844 games), for second all-time in franchise history. Mats Sundin leads the Leafs all-time with 420 (981 games).

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now