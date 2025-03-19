Fantasy Hockey
Auston Matthews headshot

Auston Matthews News: Scores on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Matthews scored a power-play goal on eight shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Matthews had nearly a third of the Maple Leafs' 26 shots for the game. He opened the scoring early in the second period with his fourth goal and fifth point over the last three contests. For the season, the star center is up to 27 goals, 61 points (21 on the power play), 215 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 53 appearances.

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
