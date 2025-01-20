Axel Sandin Pellikka News: Showcases talent at WJC

Sandin Pellikka recorded four goals, six assists and a plus-8 rating over seven appearances at the 2025 World Junior Championship between late December and early January, Jonathan Mills of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Sandin Pellikka suited up for Team Sweden during the world juniors, and although the team was unable to take home a medal in this year's tournament, the 19-year-old performed well on the international stage. Sandin Pellikka has now returned to Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League, where he's recorded eight goals, 14 assists, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 29 appearances this season. The 19-year-old was named the World Junior Championship Best Defenseman while playing for Team Sweden, and he said that he hopes to continue improving defensively over the remainder of the SHL campaign.