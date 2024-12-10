Barclay Goodrow Injury: Returning to lineup

Goodrow (upper body) was activated off of injured reserve Tuesday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Will Smith was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding transaction. Goodrow has missed the past five games after sustaining an injury Nov. 27 against the Senators. The left-shot winger will most likely slot in on the fourth line, and he'll fill a role on the penalty kill. Goodrow will hopefully benefit from some time off, as he's produced just two goals through 25 games this season.