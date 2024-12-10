Fantasy Hockey
Barclay Goodrow headshot

Barclay Goodrow Injury: Returning to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 10:50am

Goodrow (upper body) was activated off of injured reserve Tuesday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Will Smith was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding transaction. Goodrow has missed the past five games after sustaining an injury Nov. 27 against the Senators. The left-shot winger will most likely slot in on the fourth line, and he'll fill a role on the penalty kill. Goodrow will hopefully benefit from some time off, as he's produced just two goals through 25 games this season.

Barclay Goodrow
San Jose Sharks
